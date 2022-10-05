Skip to main content

Watch: Brad White Talks Prep Ahead of South Carolina

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to the media on Wednesday ahead of the Wildcats' upcoming game at home against South Carolina. 

White talked what went wrong defensively in the loss to Ole Miss, what he sees out of South Carolina's offense, how much experience helps on the defensive end and more. 

The entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

Kentucky Football News

UK's Week Six Depth Chart Features No Changes

The Wildcats are "Banged Up" Entering the South Carolina Matchup

Barion Brown Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week For Second Time

Kentucky vs. Mississippi State will kickoff at 7:30 p.m EST next weekend

Mark Stoops was thrilled with his team's fight in the loss at Ole Miss

