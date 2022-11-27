Watch: Brown, Levis, Rodriguez, Scangarello Speak Following 26-13 Win Over Louisville

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, as well as a trio of key offensive players spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 26-13 win over No. 25 Louisville in the Governor's Cup.

You can find quarterback Will Levis' media scrum above, as he reflected about his time at Kentucky, the win on Saturday and more.

Scangarello touched on how happy he was to finally see the offense perform up to its standard. His media scum can be viewed below, as can wide receiver Barion Brown's and running back Chris Rodriguez's:

Head coach Mark Stoops' post-game presser can be seen here.

The rivalry win keeps Kentucky above the .500 mark, giving the Wildcats seven wins in a regular season for the sixth time in the last seven years. Kentucky now awaits its postseason fate, as selections for bowl games are set to be announced on Sunday, Dec. 3.

