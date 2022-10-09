Watch: Chris Rodriguez Speaks Following 24-14 Loss to South Carolina

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez spoke to the media following Kentucky's 24-14 loss to South Carolina on Saturday night in Lexington.

The star RB talked how he felt redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron performed in his career debut as a starting quarterback, how he progressed as the game went on compared to last week against Ole Miss, how the team doesn't let the season spiral out of control and more.

Rodriguez's entire media scrum can be viewed above.

Watch Mark Stoops' reaction to the loss here.

Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello Also Spoke on the defeat

Wildcats Today will have post-game coverage of the 24-14 loss to South Carolina.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.