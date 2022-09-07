Watch: DC Brad White Talks Anthony Richardson Prep and More

Following practice on Wednesday, Kentucky Defensive Coordinator Brad White spoke to the media for the final time before the No. 12 Wildcats head to Gainesville for a date with the No. 12 Florida Gators.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson has been the talk of the town following his impressive showing in UF's 29-26 victory over then-No. 7 Utah. The main question for White and his defense is simple—how do you stop someone as talented as Richardson?

"You know, it's got to be a team effort," White said. "I could say something funny or clever, which I rarely do...no, one person is not going to stop him one defense is not going to stop him, we've got to do a good job collectively to make sure we're smart in how we rush, with all our assignments on all the read options, it's a challenge."

Richardson compiled 103 yards and three touchdowns against the Utes while throwing for 168 more. Head coach Mark Stoops had similar thoughts about the dual-threat QB on Monday:

"Anthony Richardson is one heck of a football player. Very good player, I think that's pretty obvious. You know, just very talented. You can see he's much more comfortable in this offense, Coach Napier and what they're doing, he's just very talented and can make all the throws and and then obviously hurt you on his feet," Stoops said.

White's full media scrum can be watched above.

