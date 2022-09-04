Watch: DC Brad White Talks Kentucky Win Over Miami (OH)

A late push from Kentucky in the second half, sparked by a 100-yard kickoff return by Barion Brown propelled the Wildcats to a 37-13 season-opening victory. Following the game defense coordinator Brad White discussed his unit and more. You can watch the video above.

Defensively the Wildcats mostly stymied Miami following their impressive opening drive score. The charge was led by DeAndre Square, who had seven total tackles. Elsewhere the Cats had three sacks on the day, with J.J. Weaver, Alex Afari, and Jaquez Jones collecting

Will Levis threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns on 21 completions. He did have an early interception, but overall, he looked sharp during the outing.

Kavosiey Smoke paced the rushing attack with only 32 yards, as the Wildcats looked to the air, getting the ball to newcomers in space.

Tayvion Robinson caught six passes for 136 yards. Freshman Dane Key caught four passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. Freshman Barion Brown, caught three passes for 45 yards.

