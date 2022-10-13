Watch: DeAndre Square Speaks to the Media Ahead of Mississippi State

Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square spoke to the media following practice on Wednesday, just three days before the Wildcats look to take down Mississippi State in Lexington.

The team captain talked what he remembers about past matchups against the Bulldogs, the mood of the team entering week seven and more.

Square's entire media scrum can be viewed above.

Kentucky Football News

