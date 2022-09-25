Skip to main content

Watch: DeAndre Square Talks Kentucky's 31-23 Win Over NIU

Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square spoke to the media following Kentucky's 31-23 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday night in Lexington. 

The team captain talked what went right and wrong for UK's defense, staying focused on football while savoring the moments and more. 

Square finished the game with six tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry. He was second on the team in tackles, just behind Jacquez Jones who finished with a dozen of them under the lights in the Bluegrass. 

For more takeaways on the Wildcats' win, click here.

The Wildcats will return to action next Saturday, as they travel down to Oxford to take on the undefeated Ole Miss Rebels.

