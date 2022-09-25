Watch: DeAndre Square Talks Kentucky's 31-23 Win Over NIU

Kentucky linebacker DeAndre Square spoke to the media following Kentucky's 31-23 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday night in Lexington.

The team captain talked what went right and wrong for UK's defense, staying focused on football while savoring the moments and more.

Square finished the game with six tackles, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry. He was second on the team in tackles, just behind Jacquez Jones who finished with a dozen of them under the lights in the Bluegrass.

For more takeaways on the Wildcats' win, click here.

The Wildcats will return to action next Saturday, as they travel down to Oxford to take on the undefeated Ole Miss Rebels.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.