Watch: Defensive Coordinator Brad White Talks Wildcats Defense, Fall Camp, and More

Brad White enters his fourth season as Kentucky's defensive coordinator, and expectations are at an all time for the Wildcats. The Wildcats start the season ranked No.20 in the AP poll, and they return a defense full of playmakers. Following Wednesday's preseason practice, White met with the media to discuss his unit and more. You can watch the session in the video above.

White's unit has been inside the top-40 in each of his first three seasons as the coordinator.

Kentucky finished the 2021 season ranked 26th in total defense nationally. They came in at fourth in the SEC in total defense and scoring defense.

The Wildcats are viewed as the biggest challenger to Georgia in the SEC East this fall, and they will look to take another step forward under White in 2022.

Kentucky is set to open its 2022 season on September 3rd against Miami (OH). Following that contest, the Wildcats will travel to Gainesville for a pivotal SEC East matchup. This will serve as Kentucky's first defensive test of 2022 as the Gators are breaking in a new offense with a talented quarterback in Anthony Richardson.

