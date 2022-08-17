Skip to main content

Watch: Defensive Coordinator Brad White Talks Wildcats Defense, Fall Camp, and More

Brad White enters his fourth season as Kentucky's defensive coordinator, and expectations are at an all time for the Wildcats. The Wildcats start the season ranked No.20 in the AP poll, and they return a defense full of playmakers. Following Wednesday's preseason practice, White met with the media to discuss his unit and more. You can watch the session in the video above. 

White's unit has been inside the top-40 in each of his first three seasons as the coordinator. 

Kentucky finished the 2021 season ranked 26th in total defense nationally. They came in at fourth in the SEC in total defense and scoring defense. 

The Wildcats are viewed as the biggest challenger to Georgia in the SEC East this fall, and they will look to take another step forward under White in 2022.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kentucky is set to open its 2022 season on September 3rd against Miami (OH). Following that contest, the Wildcats will travel to Gainesville for a pivotal SEC East matchup. This will serve as Kentucky's first defensive test of 2022 as the Gators are breaking in a new offense with a talented quarterback in Anthony Richardson. 

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_17423612_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Defensive Coordinator Brad White Talks Wildcats Defense, Fall Camp, and More

By Wildcats Today Staff29 seconds ago
USATSI_17844708_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Kentucky Women's Basketball's 2022-23 SEC Schedule Announced

By Hunter Shelton54 minutes ago
220810 Fall Camp_JN38
Football

Keidron Smith Brings Leadership, Experience to Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton1 hour ago
2A540FDA-8E50-40E6-A382-64DCD524C786
Football

NFL Draft Bible's Scouting Profile for Kentucky WR Tayvion Robinson

By Wildcats Today Staff2 hours ago
USATSI_17439654_168390308_lowres
Football

Two Wildcats Listed Among Top-50 Players Heading into 2022

By Wildcats Today Staff2 hours ago
USATSI_17130185_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Opens As Big Favorite for Week 1 Matchup Against Miami (OH)

By Wildcats Today Staff4 hours ago
USATSI_17351390_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Wildcats Opponent Preview: Florida Gators

By Wildcats Today Staff5 hours ago
44CC5F6B-2097-470F-9955-39ECF067F05F
Recruiting

Four-Star OL William Spencer Talks Kentucky, Recruitment, More

By Wildcats Today Staff7 hours ago