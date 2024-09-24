WATCH: Former Kentucky star scores first NFL touchdown on Monday Night Football
On Monday Night Football, former Kentucky Wildcat Ray Davis and the Buffalo Bills took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills were able to win this football game 47-10.
Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a monster game as he was 23/30 for 263 yards and four touchdowns through the air. He also ran the ball six times for 44 yards. He did all of this and didn't play the full game as the Bills pulled their starters.
When Davis took over for James Cook, once the Bills had a big lead, he was able to rush for 22 yards on seven carries. Davis also caught a pass for one yard, but the highlight of the game for Davis was his three-yard touchdown run toward the end of the game. This was Davis's first NFL touchdown.
While it will be hard for Davis to take many carries away from Cook this season, it will be really interesting to see what he ends up doing during his NFL career. Davis was a star in the SEC last season and more than proved he is a player worthy of being in the NFL. Davis, over time, should be able to carve out a role in this offense.
The Bills are off to a 3-0 start, and quarterback Allen has proved that even without elite receivers, he is going to find a way to win football games. The Bills look like a contender this season.
Let's take a look at Davis's three-yard rushing touchdown against the Jaguars, which was the first of his NFL career.