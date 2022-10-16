Skip to main content

Watch: Former Kentucky WR Wan'Dale Robinson Scores First NFL Touchdown

The Bluegrass native is making an impact in his rookie campaign for the New York Giants

Former Kentucky star wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has finally made his mark for the New York Giants. 

After missing the beginning of the season due to injury, the Frankfort, Ky native is back on the gridiron. Robinson took this short pass from Giants QB Daniel Jones five yards into the endzone, tying up the game against the Baltimore Ravens:

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis chimed in on Twitter after seeing his former top-target nab his first professional score: 

