Watch: Former Kentucky WR Wan'Dale Robinson Scores First NFL Touchdown

Former Kentucky star wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has finally made his mark for the New York Giants.

After missing the beginning of the season due to injury, the Frankfort, Ky native is back on the gridiron. Robinson took this short pass from Giants QB Daniel Jones five yards into the endzone, tying up the game against the Baltimore Ravens:

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis chimed in on Twitter after seeing his former top-target nab his first professional score:

Kentucky Football News

The Wildcats Moved Up Three Spots to No. 19 in the Latest AP Poll

In the newest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll, UK was bumped up four spots from to No. 18.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.