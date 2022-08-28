Watch: Former UK Tight End Justin Rigg Hauls in Touchdown in Preseason Finale

Former Kentucky Wildcat Justin Rigg made one final surge to make the Cincinnati Bengals' 53-man roster on Saturday night.

The tight end caught this three-yard touchdown from quarterback Jake Browning in the Bengals' 16-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams:

Rigg caught just the one pass through three preseason games. ESPN's Ben Baby does not have the Wildcat making the cut for the final roster, despite projecting the Bengals to take three tight ends. However, tight ends Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox are currently injured, so Cincy may take on Rigg to begin the season.

In five seasons at Kentucky, Rigg reeled in five touchdowns on 50 receptions, while also adding a rushing score back in 2019.

