Watch: Head Coach Mark Stoops Talks Kentucky's Second Scrimmage, Consistency, and more

Saturday saw Kentucky Football's second scrimmage of preseason camp take place, as the season-opener against Miami (Ohio) is just 14 days away. 

Following the scrimmage, head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media, discussing his main takeaways from Saturday's action, what he's looking to see out of his group through the remainder of fall camp, the status of starting running back Chris Rodriguez Jr and more. 

"Still not where we need to be. Fortunately we still have two weeks to go, so continue to grind, continue to work and good things will happen," Stoops said. "I like this team, I like the focus they have, we need to do some things better, we'll challenge them, we'll work on that, but overall I like the mindset."

Kentucky Wildcats
