Watch: Jacquez Jones Speaks Following Final Game for UK in Music City Bowl Loss

Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones spoke to reporters following the Wildcats' disappointing 21-0 defeat to Iowa in the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl.

It was Jones' final game as a Wildcat after two seasons in Lexington. He touched on coming back from his injury, what Kentucky has meant to him since transferring and more.

You can find his media scrum above:

More on the Music City Bowl loss here.

