Skip to main content

Watch: Jacquez Jones Talks Improvement On and Off the Field, Being a Leader and more

Following practice on Wednesday, super senior linebacker Jacquez Jones spoke to the media with kickoff against Miami (Ohio) just 10 days away. 

Jones spoke on his improvements as a football player on and off the field, how he's worked on becoming a leader, instilling that leadership into younger players on the roster and his mindset entering his final year of college football. 

You can watch the entire media scrum above:

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

IMG_4309
Football

Watch: Jacquez Jones Talks Improvement On and Off the Field, Being a Leader and more

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18723150_168390308_lowres
Football

10 Wildcats Crack Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18276351_168390308_lowres
Football

Wildcats in the NFL: Paschal Placed on PUP List, Mosely Released

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_16686455_168390308_lowres
Football

"Swiss Army Knife" Jordan Dingle Continues to Make Noise in Preseason Camp

By Hunter Shelton
IMG_4307
Football

Watch: Kentucky TE's Coach Vince Marrow Gives Update on TE Room

By Wildcats Today Staff
fb__rich_scangarello_post_practice_august_16,_2022 (1080p)
Football

Watch: Rich Scangarello Talks O-Line Progression, RB Room and more

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17467265_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

Elite ATH From Georgia Sets Visit With Kentucky

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_16776922_168390308_lowres
Football

Redshirt Freshman David Wohlabaugh Jr Emerging as Frontrunner for Starting Left Tackle Job

By Hunter Shelton