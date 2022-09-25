Watch: Jacquez Jones Talks Win Over NIU, Looks Ahead to Ole Miss

Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones spoke to the media following No. 8 Kentucky's 31-23 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday night in Lexington.

Jones spoke about how the defense handled NIU, his emotions as he now looks ahead to playing his former team next week and more.

The Ole Miss transfer led the team in tackles with 12, four of which were solo, 10 of which came in the first half as he set the tone for UK's defense from the get-go.

For more takeaways on the Wildcats' win, click here.

The Wildcats will return to action next Saturday, as they travel down to Oxford to take on those undefeated Ole Miss Rebels, the former home of Jones.

