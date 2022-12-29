Skip to main content

Watch: JJ Weaver, Dane Key Speak to Media Ahead of Music City Bowl

Kentucky linebacker JJ Weaver and wide receiver Dane Key spoke to the media on Thursday in the lead-up to the Wildcats' Music City Bowl matchup against Iowa. 

The media scrums can be seen above: 

Kickoff between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes is set for noon EST on Dec. 31. The game will air on ABC.

Iowa's star tight end is also its emergency quarterback this weekend.

Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones is ready to lay it all on the line in his final game as a Wildcat.

Kentucky's Music City Bowl Depth Chart can be found here.

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

