Watch: Jordan Dingle, Kenneth Horsey Speak to Media Ahead of Missouri Matchup

Kentucky tight end Jordan Dingle and left tackle Kenneth Horsey spoke to the media on Tuesday ahead of the Wildcats' road matchup against Missouri.

Dingle touched on his impressive performance in Knoxville against Tennessee, staying focused, head coach Mark Stoops' message to the team this week and more.

Horsey spoke on his job as a leader of the team, the improved play on the offensive line, staying locked in ahead of Missouri and more.

Dingle's media scrum can be viewed above, while Horsey's can be seen below:

