Watch: Jordan Lovett Talks Preparing as Starter Ahead of Youngstown State

Jordan Lovett will make his first career start on Saturday against Youngstown State, though it won't be his first action of the season. He was thrusted into the fire last weekend after starting free safety Jalen Geiger went down with a "lower leg" injury, causing him to be carted off the field.

Lovett spoke to the media on Wednesday, talking about his experience in Gainesville:

"When I first heard about it, everybody was just saying 'stay focused, be ready,' and when I got out there, I feel like everything was natural," Lovett said. "On the field, when you get in you're kinda nervous a little bit , but once you get out there everything flows...preparation."

The redshirt freshman also spoke about how he's transitioned into a starting role, how he's earned from veterans on Kentucky's defense and more.

Lovett's entire media scrum can be viewed above.

