Watch: Kaiya Sheron Speaks Following First Career Start in 24-14 Loss to South Carolina

Kentucky quarterback Kaiya Sheron spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 24-14 loss to South Carolina at home on Saturday night.

Sheron made his first career start as a redshirt freshman, filling in for Will Levis, who was unable to play due to a turf toe injury.

Sheron talked how he felt he played against the Gamecocks, what his emotions were like on the field, when he found out he was actually going to play, how the team reacted to the loss and more.

