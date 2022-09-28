Watch: Keidron Smith Speaks to the Media Ahead of Return to Ole Miss

Kentucky cornerback Keidron Smith spoke to the media on Wednesday ahead of his big return to Oxford. Smith transferred from Ole Miss to Kentucky over the offseason.

The corner talked emotions going back to Oxford, what he's expecting to see from the Rebels offense, what he remembers about the last time UK and Ole Miss played and more.

The entire media scrum can be viewed above.

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky released its week five depth chart on Monday, welcoming back Chris Rodriguez Jr

Outside linebacker J.J. Weaver is not expected to play this weekend against Ole Miss

SEC Nation will be in Oxford for the upcoming matchup between the No. 7 Wildcats and No. 14 Rebels

Kentucky vs. South Carolina will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 8

Barion Brown has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

