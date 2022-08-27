Watch: Kentucky Commit Ty Bryant Showing Promise as Running Back

Kentucky football commit Ty Bryant is finding ways to get his reps in through his first two games of his senior season.

Frederick Douglass High School dusted both Bryan Station and Tates Creek, defeating the schools by a combined score of 109-15. Bryant, who's main position is safety, hasn't had much to defend after two Friday's in Lexington.

That hasn't stopped him from making an impact for the Broncos, however. After notching two touchdowns, one via punt and the other rushing in game one, Bryant added another pair of scores to his highlight reel, including a long run.

Though he was recruited to Kentucky as a safety, Bryant clearly possesses skill with the ball in his hand and will be continue to be utilized as a running back by Douglass as they compete for a 5-A State Championship.