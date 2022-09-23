Watch: Kentucky Drops Hype Video for Northern Illinois Matchup

On Saturday night, the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats will look to improve to 4-0, as they welcome the Northern Illinois Huskies to Kroger Field.

In the final buy game of the 2022 season, the Wildcats will look to put out a more complete performance following a lackluster 31-0 win over Youngstown State.

Kentucky football's Twitter account released its weekly hype video ahead of the tilt with the defending MAC champions:

Northern Illinois' starting quarterback Rocky Lombardi is highly questionable for tomorrow night's game due to injury. He went down in the second quarter of NIU's previous matchup against Vanderbilt and did not return. Find out more about the potential loss of Lombardi here.

Kickoff between the Wildcats and Huskies is set for 7 p.m. EST. The game will air on ESPN2.

