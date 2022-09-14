Watch: Kentucky OC Rich Scangarello Talks Florida Win, Life as Coordinator

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke to the media following practice on Tuesday, addressing the Wildcats win at Florida, how he enjoys being an OC and more.

"It was probably as good a feeling i've had coaching that I can remember," Scangarello said about last weekend's win. "Quite honestly, it's just different in the SEC than the NFL."

"Honestly, I feel like I was put on this planet to teach, and my subject is football," he said. "I love it, i'm passionate about it...i've been around some incredibly good mentors that taught me a lot, and i'm applying that. I've had more fun coaching here in the last couple months than I can remember having...ever."

The entire media scrum can be watched above.

