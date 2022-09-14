Skip to main content

Watch: Kentucky OC Rich Scangarello Talks Florida Win, Life as Coordinator

The Wildcats' new OC is enjoying his time at Kentucky

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello spoke to the media following practice on Tuesday, addressing the Wildcats win at Florida, how he enjoys being an OC and more. 

"It was probably as good a feeling i've had coaching that I can remember," Scangarello said about last weekend's win. "Quite honestly, it's just different in the SEC than the NFL."

"Honestly, I feel like I was put on this planet to teach, and my subject is football," he said. "I love it, i'm passionate about it...i've been around some incredibly good mentors that taught me a lot, and i'm applying that. I've had more fun coaching here in the last couple months than I can remember having...ever." 

The entire media scrum can be watched above. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

Scang pre YGST
Football

Watch: Kentucky OC Rich Scangarello Talks Florida Win, Life as Coordinator

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_16728844_168390308_lowres
Football

Youngstown State Head Coach Doug Phillips Has "Tremendous Respect" For Mark Stoops

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17922312_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky and Yale to Play December 10 in Rupp Arena

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_13290732_168390308_lowres
Football

Former Kentucky Receiver Bryce Oliver Returning to Lexington in Different Uniform

By Hunter Shelton
Photo via Robert Dillingham's instagram @RobWitDashifts
Men's Basketball

Kentucky Commit Robert Dillingham Expected to Play in 2022 Border League

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18908631_168390308_lowres
Football

Wildcats in the NFL: Wan'Dale Robinson "Day-to-Day" After Knee Injury

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19022644_168390308_lowres
Football

SEC Roundup: Bama Survives, A&M Stumbles at Home

By Hunter Shelton
Stoops sept 8
Football

Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Youngstown State

By Wildcats Today Staff