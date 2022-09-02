Watch: Kentucky Releases Hype Video Ahead of Season-Opener

Kentucky football's social media team has released its "Week one pump up video" ahead of Saturday's season-opening clash with the Miami (OH) Redhawks.

The video features Chris Oats, Jared Lorenzen and Bear Bryant along with a slew of Kentucky highlights that are sure to get Big Blue Nation's blood flowing, with kickoff just over 24 hours away.

The Wildcats and Redhawks will square off this Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. EST at Kroger Field. The matchup can be viewed on ESPN+ or SEC Network +.

