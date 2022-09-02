Skip to main content

Watch: Kentucky Releases Hype Video Ahead of Season-Opener

Kentucky football's social media team has released its "Week one pump up video" ahead of Saturday's season-opening clash with the Miami (OH) Redhawks. 

The video features Chris Oats, Jared Lorenzen and Bear Bryant along with a slew of Kentucky highlights that are sure to get Big Blue Nation's blood flowing, with kickoff just over 24 hours away. 

The Wildcats and Redhawks will square off this Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. EST at Kroger Field. The matchup can be viewed on ESPN+ or SEC Network +. 

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_17130174_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Watch: Kentucky Releases Hype Video Ahead of Season-Opener

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17467265_168390308_lowres
Football

How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky-Miami (OH)

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18668339_168390308_lowres
Football

Mark Stoops Letting Old Scars Lead to Greater Success For Kentucky's Season-Opener

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17160917_168390308_lowres
Football

Bowden, Ali Highlight Former Cats Signed to NFL Practice Squads

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_11017895_168390308_lowres
Football

UK Athletics Announce "BBNIL Exchange" Connecting Student-Athletes With NIL Opportunities

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17407228_168390308_lowres
Football

Miami (OH) Quarterback Brett Gabbert Provides Early Challenge For Kentucky's Defense

By Hunter Shelton
Screen Shot 2022-09-01 at 1.32.10 AM
Football

Andru Phillips Ready to Realize "Lifelong Dream" Against Miami (OH)

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18942239_168390308_lowres
Football

Lynn Bowden Jr Signs With Patriots Practice Squad

By Wildcats Today Staff