Watch: Kentucky Releases Hype Video Ahead of Tennessee Matchup

The No. 19 Kentucky Wildcats have released their hype video ahead of Saturday night's game against the undefeated No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers:

Kickoff between the Cats and Vols is set for 7 p.m. EST. The game will air on ESPN. Here's how you can watch or listen to the matchup:

How to Watch

The Wildcats and Volunteers have claimed the premier slot on ESPN this weekend. Kicking off at 7 p.m. EST, Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Holly Rowe will be on the call. You can watch gamely access and other highlights leading into the game and after the game on UK Sports Network.

How to Listen

If you won't be able to tune in on the television, then you can always listen to the game. UK Sports Network typically offers a live feed for listeners that can be accessed on the website by clicking the previous link. Elsewhere, the game can be heard on WLAP 630 AM, which can be found on iHeart Radio, Tunein and Radio Station USA.

