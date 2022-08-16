Watch: Kentucky Wildcats Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello Meets With the Media on Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, the Kentucky Wildcats returned to the practice field. Following the outing, offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello met with the media. You can watch the full video above.

"We're almost there. There's still guys working for competitive spots, so you want to continue to stay in camp mode," he said. "We've installed our entire offense. So now it's just honing in on what you're gonna do in game plan weeks against teams."

One of those competitive spots is the tight end position, a room that Scangarello has been excited about since he arrived in Lexington. Between veterans Keaton Upshaw, Brendan Bates and Izayah Cummings, there's a bulk of leadership and experience that will provide benefits for both the passing and running game.

A newly-found fan favorite that has caught the eye of even Scangarello, however, is freshman Josh Kattus. The Cincinnati native drew praise from his OC once again on Tuesday.

"I don't know if there's a room I'm more excited about or happy with the depth, the talent and the types of players that we have," Scangarello said. "I really think we got a gem in the freshman Kattus, and I think you can combine him with some of those older guys."

Scangarello went on to talk about several other position groups and the competition inside of each in the video above.

Kentucky is set to start its season on September 3rd against Miami (OH).

