Skip to main content

Watch: Kentucky Wildcats Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello Meets With the Media on Tuesday

On Tuesday morning, the Kentucky Wildcats returned to the practice field. Following the outing, offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello met with the media. You can watch the full video above. 

"We're almost there. There's still guys working for competitive spots, so you want to continue to stay in camp mode," he said. "We've installed our entire offense. So now it's just honing in on what you're gonna do in game plan weeks against teams." 

One of those competitive spots is the tight end position, a room that Scangarello has been excited about since he arrived in Lexington. Between veterans Keaton Upshaw, Brendan Bates and Izayah Cummings, there's a bulk of leadership and experience that will provide benefits for both the passing and running game.

A newly-found fan favorite that has caught the eye of even Scangarello, however, is freshman Josh Kattus. The Cincinnati native drew praise from his OC once again on Tuesday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I don't know if there's a room I'm more excited about or happy with the depth, the talent and the types of players that we have," Scangarello said. "I really think we got a gem in the freshman Kattus, and I think you can combine him with some of those older guys." 

Scangarello went on to talk about several other position groups and the competition inside of each in the video above. 

Kentucky is set to start its season on September 3rd against Miami (OH).  

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_18669402_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Rhyne Howard Wins AP WNBA Rookie of the Year Award

By Hunter Shelton19 minutes ago
fb__rich_scangarello_post_practice_august_16,_2022 (1080p)
Football

Watch: Kentucky Wildcats Offensive Coordinator Rich Scangarello Meets With the Media on Tuesday

By Wildcats Today Staff20 minutes ago
USATSI_17112005_168390308_lowres
Football

Watch: Tight End Izayah Cummings Discusses Fall Camp, More

By Wildcats Today Staff33 minutes ago
USATSI_18814160_168390308_lowres
Football

Scangarello: Kentucky's Offense "Almost There"

By Hunter Shelton1 hour ago
Will Levis
Football

Making the Case: Is Will Levis a Top-Five Quarterback in the SEC?

By Wildcats Today Staff19 hours ago
USATSI_15690892_168390308_lowres
Football

Former UK Cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr waived by Kansas City Chiefs

By Hunter Shelton22 hours ago
220305TCU38_SC_Game1
Baseball

Darren Williams Returning For Final Season At Kentucky

By Hunter SheltonAug 15, 2022 1:48 PM EDT
USATSI_17264395_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Kentucky Ranked in First AP Top-25 Poll of 2022

By Wildcats Today StaffAug 15, 2022 12:09 PM EDT