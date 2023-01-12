WATCH: Liam Coen's First Press Conference Since Becoming Kentucky Offensive Coordinator for Second Time

Kentucky football's new — yet familiar — offensive coordinator Liam Coen spoke with reporters on Thursday afternoon for the first time since his return to Lexington was announced.

Coen spoke on the decision to return, how he's different now than in 2021, NC State transfer quarterback Devin Leary, meshing back into Lexington from Los Angeles and more.

The entire press conference can be seen above:

“I’m very excited to welcome Liam and his family back to Kentucky,” coach Mark Stoops said in a press release. “It was evident that he made a dramatic impact in the one season he was with our team. He brings a great deal of knowledge, and he also brings an excitement that players and recruits can relate to.”

