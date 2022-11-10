Watch: Mark Stoops Addresses Media for Final Time Ahead of Vanderbilt

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media following practice on Thursday as the Wildcats prepare for an early afternoon matchup against Vanderbilt this weekend.

Stoops touched on the health of linebackers DeAndre Square and Jacquez Jones, playing in the cold, the emergence of defensive lineman Justin Rogers and more.

The entire media scrum can be viewed above.

Kentucky Football News

Freshman tight end Josh Kattus is blocking his way into playing time this season.

Rich Scangarello can relate to Vandy's SEC struggles

Kentucky will be without punter Colin Goodfellow for the rest of the season. For more on the injury and others ahead of the Cats' matchup against Vanderbilt, click here.

The Wildcats will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST next weekend against Georgia.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.