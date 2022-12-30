Skip to main content

Watch: Mark Stoops, Brad White Speak at Final Music City Bowl Presser

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops and defensive coordinator Brad White spoke to media for the final time on Friday in the lead-up to the Wildcats' Music City Bowl matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes. 

The press conference can be seen above: 

Click on the 'here' links below for more Music City Bowl pre-game coverage:

Five things you need to know about the game here.

Iowa's star tight end is also its emergency quarterback this weekend. More here.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones is ready to lay it all on the line in his final game as a Wildcat. More on the super senior here.

Kentucky's Music City Bowl Depth Chart can be found here.

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

music_city_bowl_presser.mp4 (720p)
Football

Watch: Mark Stoops, Brad White Speak at Final Music City Bowl Presser

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_17440400_168390308_lowres
Football

Game Prediction: Music City Bowl - Kentucky vs. Iowa

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17423634_168390308_lowres
Football

Five Things to Know About Kentucky's Music City Bowl Matchup Against Iowa

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17467269_168390308_lowres
Football

How to Watch, Listen: Music City Bowl - Kentucky vs. Iowa

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19253147_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Look: Kentucky Rocking All Blue for Music City Bowl Against Iowa

By Wildcats Today Staff
fb__jj_weaver_dane_key_post_practice_12-29 (720p)
Football

Watch: JJ Weaver, Dane Key Speak to Media Ahead of Music City Bowl

By Wildcats Today Staff
fb__coach_white_post_practice_12-29 (720p)
Football

Watch: Brad White Speaks Ahead of Music City Bowl

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19690758_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

COLUMN: Kentucky Should be Worried About Making the NCAA Tournament

By Hunter Shelton