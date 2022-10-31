Skip to main content

Watch: Mark Stoops Reflects on Tennessee Loss, Looks Ahead to Missouri

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media at his game-week press conference on Monday, as the Wildcats prepare for their final road trip of the season at Missouri. 

The HC reflected on the 44-6 loss to Tennessee, how the team responds moving forward, what he sees out of the Missouri Tigers and more.  

Stoops' entire press conference can be viewed above. 

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky and Vanderbilt to Kick at Noon Next Weekend 

DeAndre Square is 'Doubtful' to Play Against Missouri 

The Wildcats are Slight Betting Favorites Over Mizzou

The Loss to Tennessee Took UK Out of the AP Poll Rankings

