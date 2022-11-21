Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Ahead of Louisville Matchup

Kentucky football head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday ahead of the Wildcats' week 13 tilt against rival Louisville.

Stoops reflected on what his team did well in the loss to No. 1 Georgia, his new contract extension, what he sees out of the Cardinals and more.

The entire press conference can be seen above.

Kentucky's latest depth chart can be found here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.