Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks at Wednesday Music City Bowl Practice

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to reporters on Wednesday following the Wildcats' Wednesday practice ahead of the Music City Bowl. 

The media scrum can be seen above: 

Kickoff between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes is set for noon EST on Dec. 31. The game will air on ABC.

Iowa's star tight end is also its emergency quarterback this weekend. More here.

Kentucky linebacker Jacquez Jones is ready to lay it all on the line in his final game as a Wildcat. More on the super senior here.

Kentucky's Music City Bowl Depth Chart can be found here.

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Mark Stoops Speaks at Wednesday Music City Bowl Practice

