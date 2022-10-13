Skip to main content

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks for Final Time Ahead of Mississippi State

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media following practice on Thursday, just over 48 hours before the No. 22 Wildcats look to defeat No. 16 Mississippi State at Kroger Field. 

Stoops talked defending the air raid offense, his relationship with Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, the status of quarterback Will Levis and more. 

The entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

