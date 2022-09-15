Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks for Final Time Ahead of Youngstown State

Following practice on Thursday, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media for the final time before his Wildcats take field against Youngstown State on Saturday afternoon.

"It's been a good week. Ready to go play again," Stoops said. "It's been a quick week, feels like when you get back so late from those Saturday games, you feel like you're a little bit behind at the start of the week. We're in good shape, we still have one more day to go, so we'll put the finishing touches on it tomorrow and be ready to go Saturday."

Stoops also addressed getting some younger players on the field against Youngstown State, if the matchup against the Penguins is what he wanted and more.

The entire media scrum can be viewed above.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.