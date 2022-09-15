Skip to main content

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks for Final Time Ahead of Youngstown State

Kentucky's head coach took the podium following his team's Thursday practice

Following practice on Thursday, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media for the final time before his Wildcats take field against Youngstown State on Saturday afternoon. 

"It's been a good week. Ready to go play again," Stoops said. "It's been a quick week, feels like when you get back so late from those Saturday games, you feel like you're a little bit behind at the start of the week. We're in good shape, we still have one more day to go, so we'll put the finishing touches on it tomorrow and be ready to go Saturday." 

Stoops also addressed getting some younger players on the field against Youngstown State, if the matchup against the Penguins is what he wanted and more. 

The entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

Thursday Stoops pre YGST
Football

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks for Final Time Ahead of Youngstown State

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_16552069_168390308_lowres
Football

Carrington Valentine Building Off Substantial Performance Against Florida

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17269263_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

Karmello English, Kentucky Wide Receiver Target, Decommits From Auburn

By Wildcats Today Staff
Lovett pre YGST
Football

Jordan Lovett Poised for Success Following Extended Snaps Against Florida

By Hunter Shelton
Lovett pre YGST
Football

Watch: Jordan Lovett Talks Preparing as Starter Ahead of Youngstown State

By Wildcats Today Staff
Brad White pre YGST
Football

Watch: Brad White Speaks Following Practice on Wednesday Ahead of Youngstown State

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18814160_168390308_lowres
Football

Rich Scangarello Loving Life as Wildcats' Offensive Coordinator

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17917000_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky to Play Florida A&M on December 21 in Unity Series

By Wildcats Today Staff