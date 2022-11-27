Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following 26-13 Win Over Louisville

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media following Kentucky's 26-13 win over No. 25 Louisville in the Governor's Cup.

Stoops spoke on what winning the rivalry game for the fourth year in a row means to him, the ups and downs of the 2022 season, what Will Levis has meant to UK over the last two seasons and more.

The entire press conference can be seen above.

The rivalry win keeps Kentucky above the .500 mark, giving the Wildcats seven wins in a regular season for the sixth time in the last seven years. Kentucky now awaits its postseason fate, as selections for bowl games are set to be announced on Sunday, Dec. 3.

