Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following Kentucky's 22-19 Loss at Ole Miss

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media following No. 7 Kentucky's 22-19 loss at No. 14 Ole Miss inside Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

The loss makes Stoops 0-11 in road games against SEC West opponents.

Stoops talked how he felt Will Levis, Chris Rodriguez and his offensive line played, where Kentucky goes from here and how he wants his team to respond to the loss. 

The entire press conference can be seen above. 

For more on Kentucky's loss to the Rebels, click here.

