Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following Kentucky's 37-13 Win Over Miami (OH)

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops acquired his 60th victory at the helm of the Wildcats on Saturday night, as UK took down Miami (OH) 37-13.

The win wasn't always a foregone conclusion, but the Cats managed to pull away from the Redhawks in the second half.

"It's good to get the victory. You know, it's easy even for myself, the coaches, our team to be aggravated by things at times, but you have to be appreciative of getting the win. We know in week one there are a lot of things that need to get cleaned up," Stoops said.

Kentucky led 13-10 at the half, but erupted for 14 quick points to begin the third quarter, which was ultimately the difference maker on Saturday night.

"I felt like early, you know, we had some drives and didn't capitalize and get it in the end zone. We got stopped on fourth down, so, you know, just a lot of things to improve on. But (we) appreciate being 1-0 and our team going about our business. As I told them, we need to be more excited about who we are and play with that, you know, chip on our shoulder and the attitude," Stoops said.

The entire press conference can be seen above:

