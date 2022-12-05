Skip to main content

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following Music City Bowl Announcement

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday, one day after the Wildcats' were announced to the 2022 Music City Bowl, squaring off against the Iowa Hawkeyes. 

Stoops spoke on the matchup, the change he made at offensive coordinator, navigating the transfer portal, recruiting and more. 

"There's many factors that go into it as you can imagine, i'll be guarded in that out of respect that I have for Rich (Scangarello)," Stoops said about the change. "I think he's a very good football coach that's very bright. Sometimes things don't work out and sometimes you need to make a change for a variety of reasons. I don't want to throw one or two of those out there and have it grab a headline."

The entire press conference can be seen above. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

For more on the switch at OC, click here

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

fb_coach_stoops_-_music_city_bowl_press_conference.mp4 (720p)
Football

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following Music City Bowl Announcement

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19563051_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky Basketball Moves Up Three Spots to No. 16 in Latest AP Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19489769_168390308_lowres
Football

Mark Stoops: 'No Panic' in Search For New Offensive Coordinator

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19506963_168390308_lowres
Football

QB Transfer Portal Tracker: DJ Uiagalelei Enters the Fray

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17423634_168390308_lowres
Football

Five Things to Know About Kentucky's Music City Bowl Matchup Against Iowa

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19501357_168390308_lowres
Football

Everything Iowa Head Coach Kirk Ferentz Said About Kentucky, Music City Bowl Bid

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19562309_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Game Notes: Kentucky 73, Michigan 69

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19562268_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Cason Wallace, Sahvir Wheeler Excel Late in Wildcats' 73-69 Win Over Michigan

By Hunter Shelton