Skip to main content

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following Tuesday Practice During Bye Week

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media following practice on Tuesday, as his Wildcats look to rest up during their lone bye week of the 2022 season. 

Stoops spoke on getting his team healthy, how some young guys and backups have played in the absence of some key starters, getting ready for Tennessee, the emergence of the Volunteers and more. 

The entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

Top Stories From the 27-17 Win Over Mississippi State

Kentucky Outlasts Mississippi State in Gritty 27-17 Win

Will Levis Overcomes Injury, Delivers "Controlled Aggression" in Victory

Kentucky Responded to Mark Stoops' Challenge in the Win

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Three Takeaways From the 27-17 Victory

Kentucky Football News

The Wildcats Moved Up Three Spots to No. 19 in the Latest AP Poll

Wan'Dale Robinson Scored his First Touchdown in the NFL for the New York Giants

DeAndre Square Has Been Named the SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

Stoops bye week
Football

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following Tuesday Practice During Bye Week

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19232957_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Kentucky WBB Predicted to Finish Seventh in SEC by Media

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19236252_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Preseason Ratings Show Toughness of Kentucky's 2022-23 Schedule

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19209000_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

NBA Opening-Day Rosters Feature 27 Wildcats

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19241609_168390308_lowres
Football

SEC Roundup: Tennessee Slays Alabama in Game of the Year

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19183541_168390308_lowres
Football

DeAndre Square Named SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Week

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19241780_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky-Tennessee Set For Primetime Kick in Knoxville

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19232481_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Kentucky MBB Ranked No. 4 in Preseason AP Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff