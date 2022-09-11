Skip to main content

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following Win Over Florida

Kentucky's skipper was proud of his group following a gutsy road victory

Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops became the winningest head coach in program history on Saturday, as his Wildcats defeated Florida 26-16. 

"I'm really proud of our football team proud of our coaches," Stoops said after the win. "Preparation. The improvement that we made between week one and week two. We knew we had a good football team. We knew we had play good in all three phases."

Stoops passed the great Paul "Bear" Bryant with his 61st victory, a record that he's grateful to be associated with. 

"Just appreciative to get this opportunity. The great coaches that have been here, way back starting in 2013. The commitment from Mitch (Barnhart), Mark (Hill), Dr. Capilouto, you know, it's been a group effort," Stoops said. "Really greatly appreciate all the past coaches from from the dog days, you know, early on till now, because there's been a bunch of really good people and great players...such appreciation for the players all the way back to 2013 till now. I love each and every one of them. And it's really fun."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The entire press conference can be seen above. 

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here. 

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

Stoops post UF
Football

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following Win Over Florida

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19025478_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Outlasts Florida in Gritty 26-16 victory at The Swamp

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19025563_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Game Notes: Kentucky 26, Florida 16

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19022180_168390308_lowres
Football

Game Balls: Kentucky-Florida

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18983856_168390308_lowres
Football

Live Updates: No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18985185_168390308_lowres
Football

Halftime Thoughts: No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_16971097_168390308_lowres
Football

Injury, Unavailability Report: No. 12 Kentucky-No. 20 Florida

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_18983862_168390308_lowres
Football

Players to Watch for Kentucky Against Florida

By Hunter Shelton