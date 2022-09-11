Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following Win Over Florida

Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops became the winningest head coach in program history on Saturday, as his Wildcats defeated Florida 26-16.

"I'm really proud of our football team proud of our coaches," Stoops said after the win. "Preparation. The improvement that we made between week one and week two. We knew we had a good football team. We knew we had play good in all three phases."

Stoops passed the great Paul "Bear" Bryant with his 61st victory, a record that he's grateful to be associated with.

"Just appreciative to get this opportunity. The great coaches that have been here, way back starting in 2013. The commitment from Mitch (Barnhart), Mark (Hill), Dr. Capilouto, you know, it's been a group effort," Stoops said. "Really greatly appreciate all the past coaches from from the dog days, you know, early on till now, because there's been a bunch of really good people and great players...such appreciation for the players all the way back to 2013 till now. I love each and every one of them. And it's really fun."

The entire press conference can be seen above.

