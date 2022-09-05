Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to the Media Ahead of Florida Matchup

After tying Bear Bryant for most wins as Kentucky head coach last Saturday, Mark Stoops is back at the podium, previewing his Wildcats' upcoming matchup with the Florida Gators.

The most noteworthy news once again relates to Chris Rodriguez and Jordan Wright, both of whom are once again not listed on UK's depth chart.

"I don't have anything I could report," Stoops said. "I've always been transparent with you. Tried to be the best I can, again i've been advised... there's things going on, there's layers to this that I've been advised I really can't comment on it. It's not that I'm trying to hide things from you."

Rodriguez pled guilty to a DUI charge in July, and rumors have also circulated surrounding an "off-the-field" issue that would coincide with him not seeing the field for the first few games of the season. Reports indicated that he would likely miss "three or four" games to begin the year.

"If I could say it, I would. I mean, it's that simple. I'm not trying to hold anything back. I can't be more clear now. I've been advised...I think you can understand that it's out of my hands," Stoops said.

Kentucky's big-time tilt with the Gators will be a pivotal game in the Wildcats' 2022 season. Per usual, Stoops understands what makes the Gators tick, though this time he knows they're bringing a superstar athlete at quarterback.

“Florida is more physical. Their offensive line really played well. You can see that improvement and the commitment to being a tough, physical unit. They always have great guys on the perimeter and skill players. Anthony Richardson, again, is just a very good football player."

The entire press conference can be seen above:

Wildcats Today will have updates on injuries, game notes and more throughout the week as Kentucky prepares for its matchup against the Florida Gators.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.