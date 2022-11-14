Skip to main content

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to Media Ahead of Georgia

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media at his game-week press conference on Monday afternoon ahead of the Wildcats' matchup against No. 1 Georgia. 

Stoops reflected on the poor loss to Vanderbilt, what his team can expect from the top-ranked Bulldogs, the new world of football thanks to the transfer portal and more. 

The entire press conference can be seen above. 

Kentucky Football News and Stories

Wildcats and Cardinals to Square Off at Midday Next Weekend 

Depth Chart update for Kentucky football can be found here.

More on Kentucky's stunning loss to the Commodores here.

COLUMN: Scangarello's Fate Sealed Following Vandy Loss

Will Levis Frustrated by Kentucky's Lack of Energy, Execution

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

fb__coach_stoops_-_pre-georgia (720p)
