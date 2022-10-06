Skip to main content

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to the Media for Final Time Ahead of South Carolina

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media for the final time ahead of the Wildcats' matchup against South Carolina. 

Stoops had this to say when asked about Levis' status on Thursday:

"I have no news...my policy is always if somebody's out, i'll tell you...I don't have anybody out. If I had somebody out i'd tell you."

He would later acknowledge that linebacker Jacquez Jones is highly doubtful to play against the Gamecocks, but mentioned no names otherwise, including J.J. Weaver, who is hopeful to return after missing the previous two games due to a left arm injury.

It's expected that if Levis cannot play, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron will be the Cats' starting QB. Find out more about Sheron here.

Stoops' entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

