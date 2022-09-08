Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to the Media Following Thursday's Practice

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media for the final time on Thursday before the Wildcats head down to Gainesville for Saturday's SEC East matchup against Florida.

"It's been a good week of preparation, excited about the next opportunity, as I mentioned Monday," Stoops said. "It was good to get tot work this week and trying to iron out some things, get some things fixed up, improve and get ready to go on the road and play an SEC East game."

It was announced on Thursday that senior outside linebacker Jordan Wright has been cleared to play against the Gators after missing the season-opener against Miami (OH).

"It's good to get Jordan back," Stoops said. "He brings experience, brings another pass rusher and another body to chase around a very good quarterback. We need all hands on deck, really glad that he's back and cleared to play."

