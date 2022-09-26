Skip to main content

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to the Media on Monday Ahead of Ole Miss

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops held his fifth game-week press conference of the season on Monday, previewing his team's upcoming ranked-matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels. 

Stoops reflected on the Northern Illinois win, welcoming back running back Chris Rodriguez, how Ole Miss succeeds as an offense and more. 

The entire press conference can be viewed above. 

Kentucky released its week five depth chart on Monday, welcoming back Chris Rodriguez Jr

Outside linebacker J.J. Weaver is not expected to play this weekend against Ole Miss

SEC Nation will be in Oxford for the upcoming matchup between the No. 7 Wildcats and No. 14 Rebels

Kentucky vs. South Carolina will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on Oct. 8

Barion Brown has been named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

