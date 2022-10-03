Skip to main content

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to the Media on Monday Ahead of South Carolina

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday at his game-week press conference ahead of South Carolina. 

The skipper talked what went right and wrong in the loss against Ole Miss, how his team can execute better, avoiding going on a losing streak and more. 

Stoops' entire press conference can be seen above. The Wildcats and Gamecocks will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday.

