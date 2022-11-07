Skip to main content

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to the Media on Monday Ahead of Vanderbilt

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday ahead of the Wildcats' matchup against Vanderbilt on Saturday in Lexington. 

Stoops reflected on the gritty win against Missouri, continuous special teams miscues, how the team prepared following the loss at Tennessee and more. 

The entire press conference can be seen above. 

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky will be without punter Colin Goodfellow for the rest of the season. For more on the injury and others ahead of the Cats' matchup against Vanderbilt, click here.

Linebacker DeAndre Square has returned to the depth chart after not playing against Mizzou.

The Wildcats will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST next weekend against Georgia

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

