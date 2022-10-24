Skip to main content

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks on Monday Ahead of Tennessee

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday at his game-week press conference ahead of the No. 19 Wildcats' trip to Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers. 

Stoops reflected on the bye week, getting ready for Tennessee's offense, what UK's defense has to do to stay in the game and more. 

The entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

Top Stories As The Wildcats Prepare To Take On Tennessee

JuTahn McClain Emerging as Complimentary Option to Chris Rodriguez in Kentucky Offense

Stoops Expects Wildcats to be "Close to Full Strength" Against Tennessee

Kentucky's Offensive Line Looking to Carry Momentum From Miss State Performance Through Bye Week

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky-Missouri to Kickoff at Noon Next Weekend in Columbia

Injury Update: Wildcats Getting Healthy Ahead of Tennessee

Depth Chart Update: Still No Jacquez Jones

