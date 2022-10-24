Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks on Monday Ahead of Tennessee

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday at his game-week press conference ahead of the No. 19 Wildcats' trip to Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers.

Stoops reflected on the bye week, getting ready for Tennessee's offense, what UK's defense has to do to stay in the game and more.

The entire media scrum can be viewed above.

