Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to the Media on Monday Ahead of Youngstown State

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday, previewing his team's upcoming matchup against the Youngstown State Penguins.

"I'm really proud that they're coming in, i'm looking forward to it. Again, I know how tough they are and what type of program, the history that they have, they're not going to be intimidated. That's all good, there's a connection there, but at the end of the day, they're coming in here to beat us and play well and we have a job to do, and it's our job to keep that intensity and keep that focus and keep on improving."

Stoops is taking on his hometown team for the first time since becoming head coach of the Wildcats. You can watch Monday's entire press conference above.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.