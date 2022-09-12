Skip to main content

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to the Media on Monday Ahead of Youngstown State

Kentucky's head coach is preparing for a matchup against his hometown team

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media on Monday, previewing his team's upcoming matchup against the Youngstown State Penguins. 

"I'm really proud that they're coming in, i'm looking forward to it. Again, I know how tough they are and what type of program, the history that they have, they're not going to be intimidated. That's all good, there's a connection there, but at the end of the day, they're coming in here to beat us and play well and we have a job to do, and it's our job to keep that intensity and keep that focus and keep on improving."

Stoops is taking on his hometown team for the first time since becoming head coach of the Wildcats. You can watch Monday's entire press conference above. 

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Stoops pre Youngstown
Football

Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks to the Media on Monday Ahead of Youngstown State

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19024338_168390308_lowres
Football

Dane Key, Jordan Wright Earn SEC Player of the Week Honors

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19025563_168390308_lowres (1)
Football

Depth Chart Update: Jordan Lovett in at Free Safety, Jordan Wright Back

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_16971097_168390308_lowres
Football

Chris Rodriguez to Make Season Debut Against Ole Miss

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_16881004_168390308_lowres
Football

Jordan Wright's Energy, Ability Verify his Value for Kentucky

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19025596_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Jumps to No. 9 in Newest AP Top 25 Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19025476_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Moves up to No. 10 in Latest Coaches Poll

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19025481_168390308_lowres
Football

Kavosiey Smoke Proves His Worth With Stellar Second Half Against Florida

By Hunter Shelton