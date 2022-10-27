Watch: Mark Stoops Talks Final Prep Ahead of Tennessee
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media for the final time on Thursday before his No. 19 Wildcats head down to Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday.
The 10th-year HC talked final prep for the game against the Volunteers, how past experiences in Neyland Stadium could help his team, the health of right tackle Jeremy Flax and more.
Stoops' entire media scrum can be viewed above.
Top Stories As The Wildcats Prepare To Take On Tennessee
Scangarello Provides Insight on Tennessee's Offense
JuTahn McClain Emerging as Complimentary Option to Chris Rodriguez in Kentucky Offense
Stoops Expects Wildcats to be "Close to Full Strength" Against Tennessee
Read More
Kentucky's Offensive Line Looking to Carry Momentum From Miss State Performance Through Bye Week
Stoops Understand the Challenge No. 3 Tennessee Presents
Kentucky Football News
Kentucky-Missouri to Kickoff at Noon Next Weekend in Columbia
Injury Update: Wildcats Getting Healthy Ahead of Tennessee
Depth Chart Update: Still No Jacquez Jones
Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.
Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.