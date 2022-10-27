Skip to main content

Watch: Mark Stoops Talks Final Prep Ahead of Tennessee

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media for the final time on Thursday before his No. 19 Wildcats head down to Knoxville to take on the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday. 

The 10th-year HC talked final prep for the game against the Volunteers, how past experiences in Neyland Stadium could help his team, the health of right tackle Jeremy Flax and more. 

Stoops' entire media scrum can be viewed above. 

